PN carries out relief operation in rain-hit areas of Balochistan

QUETTA: Pakistan Navy (PN) carried out rescue and relief operations in the rain-affected areas of Balochistan on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to the spokesperson for Pakistan Navy, food packets and drinking water were distributed in the affected areas of Balochistan, while medical teams of the Pakistan Navy have established several camps.

PN troops shifted stranded people to safer places and provided food and shelter to them.

People were provided free medicines after the check-up at the camps. Troops of the Pakistan Navy also helped the civil administration in draining out the accumulated rain water and vowed to help the masses in every way they could.

Most of the areas in Balochistan including Quetta have received rainfall, while Ziarat and Kan Mehtarzai mountains have received snowfall.

The MET office had said on Wednesday that Balochistan’s 17 cities received 445mm rain in aggregate within 24 hours.

Pasni received maximum rainfall in Balochistan during the ongoing wet spell, according to the figures released by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to the data Pasni received 115mm rainfall in 24 hours till 8:00 in the morning, while Gwadar received 64mm, Ormara 60mm, Khuzdar 42mm, Panjgur 29mm, Jiwani 27mm, Turbat 25mm, Lasbela and Pishin 21mm each, Quetta and Kalat 18mm each, Ziarat 09mm, Muslim Bagh 08mm, Barkhan and Kohlu 04mm each, Sibi 03mm and Lorala 02mm.

