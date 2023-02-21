P!NK celebrates ‘messiness of life’ with new album

US singer and songwriter P!NK says her new album ‘TRUSTFALL’ is all about the ‘messiness and beauty’ of life.

The ‘So What’ and ‘Raise your Glass’ chart-topper, whose real name is Alecia Moore, released her ninth studio album on Friday, celebrating the event with an intimate acoustic performance in New York.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The Grammy Award winner, who emerged on the pop scene in 2000 as a self-styled antidote to the girl-next-door image, told Reuters that through self-exploration and experiences, she has learned “I like me”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P!NK (@pink)

“As you get older, we’re hopefully learning from all of our experiences and processing and just constantly becoming more comfortable being ourselves,” P!NK said.

“And I feel that I am a very good person… I like me. That’s a revelation,” she further noted.

P!NK will hit the road this summer with Brandi Carlile and Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo on select dates. She will follow this with an autumn North American arena tour.

Helen Mirren compares ‘Golda’ role to playing Queen Elizabeth

“My tour is the most fun. It’s like group therapy,” she said. “We come together to exercise our demons and let it all go.”

Comments