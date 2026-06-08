P!nk is bringing colors to the 2026 Tony Awards!

The singer graced the red carpet with her family ahead of her highly anticipated debut as host of Broadway’s biggest night.

She was joined by her husband Carey Hart, their daughter Willow, and son Jameson, along with her mother Judith Moore.

The family posed together outside Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 7, as fans and photographers gathered for the star-studded evening.

For the award night, P!nk wore a sparkling floor-length black gown featuring a dramatic feathered train, while her family coordinated in elegant formalwear, adding a personal touch to the high-profile event.

Later in the night, Pink opened the 79th annual Tony Awards with a bold and theatrical performance that immediately set the tone for the ceremony.

The opening number featured the singer performing in a high-flying sequence as she kicked off the show with a dramatic rendition that included elements of “Lady Marmalade” and other musical tributes.

The performance brought together more than 170 Broadway performers including Megan Thee Stallion on one stage, along with celebrity appearances and large-scale choreography.

The ceremony marked Pink’s first time hosting the Tony Awards, a role she embraced with energy.