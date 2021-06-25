PNS Zulfiqar visits Jordan’s Aqaba Port

Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Zulfiqar has visited Aqaba Port of Jordan in connection with Jordan’s centenary celebrations.

According to the Spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy, the Mission Commander met the Governor of Aqaba and other civil and military officials and discussed issues of mutual interest.

He also conveyed a message of goodwill from Pakistan’s Naval Chief to the people of Jordan, especially the Navy.

Commander of Jordan’s Royal Naval Force visited PNS Zulfiqar. The Pakistan Navy’s contingent also took part in a joint parade with Jordan’s Royal Naval Forces.

At the end of the visit, the ships of both countries took part in a joint drill.

Earlier in the month of November, last year, Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Zulfiqar had also visited Aqaba port of Jordan.

The Jordanian authorities were also apprised of the Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the plight of Kashmiri people.