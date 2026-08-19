Pokémon, Polaroid announce official Instant Camera collaboration

Catch up on your favourite memories with the new collaboration between Pokémon and Polaroid Instant Cameras.

The Polaroid Go Instant Camera Generation 3 Pikachu Edition is (of course) bright yellow with a lanyard charm that mimics Pikachu’s iconic tail. The pink and white Polaroid Go Instant Camera Generation 3, Sylveon Edition includes a matching pink, white, and blue strap that perfectly captures the Intertwining Pokémon’s vibe. Both of these cameras also feature tasteful line art of their respective inspirations, and all three cameras’ shutter buttons look like a Poké Ball.

There are three styles from which to choose. You can get the Polaroid Now Instant Camera Generation 3, Pokémon Edition that sports the iconic red, white, and black coloring along with Poké Ball imagery, or two different Polaroid Go Generation 3 instant cameras that take inspiration from Pikachu or Sylveon.

Special Pokémon × Polaroid film is available to capture it all no matter the adventure. For the Polaroid Go instant cameras, you’ll find Pikachu Edition Go film whose frames feature the Electric-type cutie in a variety of playful poses, while the Sylveon Edition film frames are decorated with subtle silhouettes of Sylveon, bows, and Poké Balls. The Pokémon Edition i-Type film features frames that depict a wide variety of Pokémon pals, including Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Gengar, Umbreon, Mimikyu, and more!

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The films will be protected by darkslides featuring custom Pokémon silhouettes until you insert them into the camera. Once the darkslides are automatically ejected, they can make for cool collectibles as well.

In addition to the cameras and film, a variety of Poké Ball-themed accessories will be available. Enhance your gear with a Poké Ball-design strap, and store your new Go instant camera in a case shaped like the familiar Pokémon-catching device. Once you’ve taken a few pics with your Polaroid Go, they can be displayed in the Poké Ball-shaped photo album.

All these Pokémon × Polaroid items will be available to preorder soon at Pokémon Center and Polaroid.com. Be sure to sign up for email and SMS updates from Pokémon Center to make sure you’re one of the first to find out when preorders begin. Stay focused, Trainers. Fun will be developing soon.