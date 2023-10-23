Police arrest ’20 drug peddlers’ from Lahore

LAHORE: In a crackdown against drug peddlers, Lahore Police successfully apprehended 20 suspects in multiple raids across the city, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) operations, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, a total of 20 individuals – who were allegedly involved in selling drugs to the students and other citizens – were taken into custody in the last 24 hours.

He stated that, a total of 29 kg hashish and 205 liter of liquor has been confiscated from the possession of the arrested individuals.

Last week, Karachi police foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs of more than 120 kgs from Quetta and apprehended the main operative of an inter-provincial drug gang.

According to the details, Mochko Police carried out a major operation at the Mochko check post and arrested Basir Ahmed, the main operative of the inter-provincial drug dealer group.

In a statement, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Keamari – Arif Aslam Rao – claimed that the local police foiled the smuggling attempt of more than 120 kgs of hashish, valued at Rs 8 million, from Quetta to Karachi.

“The total value of car and drugs is approximately around 20 million,” he said.

According to SSP Aslam Rao, the preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested accused was reached from Quetta, Chaman to Karachi in a 22-wheeler trailer.

During the investigation, the culprit disclosed that the drugs belonged to a resident of Chaman, named Agha Jan Amir, and the cargo was intended to deliver to a party at Maripur Truck Stand.