Police arrest inter-provincial drug gang operative in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi police foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs of more than 120 kgs from Quetta and apprehended the main operative of an inter-provincial drug gang, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, Mochko Police carried out a major operation at the Mochko check post and arrested Basir Ahmed, the main operative of the inter-provincial drug dealer group.

In a statement, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Keamari – Arif Aslam Rao – claimed that the local police foiled the smuggling attempt of more than 120 kgs of hashish, valued at Rs 8 million, from Quetta to Karachi.

“The total value of car and drugs is approximately around 20 million,” he said.

According to SSP Aslam Rao, the preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested accused was reached from Quetta, Chaman to Karachi in a 22-wheeler trailer.

During the investigation, the culprit disclosed that the drugs belonged to a resident of Chaman, named Agha Jan Amir, and the cargo was intended to deliver to a party at Maripur Truck Stand.

SSP Keamari stated that the 123 kg of drugs were professionally concealed in different boxes of the trailer, while a total of 99 packets were recovered, however, a case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotics Act and further investigation is underway to arrest his accomplice.