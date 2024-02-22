Police arrest another suspect in Amir Balaj Tipu murder case

LAHORE: Punjab police claimed to have arrested another key suspect involved in the murder of Amir Balaj Tipu, son of Arif Amir alias Tipu Truckanwala (goods transport network), ARY News reported on Thursday.

Police officials have confirmed the arrest of Khawaja Nadeem Waien, the brother-in-law of Gogi Butt, by the Punjab police as a crucial suspect in the murder case of Balaj Tipu.

The police stated that the arrest of Khawaja Nadeem was made in the Royal Park area of Lahore.

It is worth mentioning here that the police officials already arrested Wasim Waien in the Amir Balaj murder case.

Earlier this week, Amir Balaj Tipu, son of Arif Amir alias Tipu Truckanwala (goods transport network), was gunned down in what police described as a targeted attack near Lahore’s Thokar Niaz Beg neighborhood on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred during a wedding ceremony in a residential society near Thokar Niaz Beg as an armed assailant opened fire on Balaj Tipu, who recently joined Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), killing him on the spot.

Two other individuals sustained bullet wounds during the gunfire, as confirmed by the police. Meanwhile, the police said the suspect was also killed in retaliatory firing by Tipu’s gunmen.

The police said they are diligently examining the circumstances leading to the attack and the possible motives behind it.

Balaj Tipu was the son of Arif Amir – alias Tipu Truckanwala – who was also shot dead in the parking lot of the Allama Iqbal airport in 2010.