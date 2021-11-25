Police arrest blind pseudo PM’s secretary in Attock

ATTOCK: Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a man for deceiving people by posing himself as a secretary to the prime minister, ARY News reported.

As per details, blind counterfeiter Shoaib Ansari used to deceive people by showing himself as secretary to the premier. He used to call higher officials including Assistant Commissioner Shagufta Jabeen, the police said.

The police further said that the call record of Shoaib showed that he deceived many people and a case has been registered against him.

In the month of October, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) ​​Anti-Corruption Cell arrested a man accused of taking money from people by posing as a fake officer of the Prime Minister’s House.

According to the FIA, counterfeiter Mustafa Ansari used to rob people by showing himself as a fake section officer deputed at the Prime Minister’s House.

The accused was also the self-proclaimed chairman of the fake party National Peace Council for Inter-Fifth Harmony Pakistan He has also committed fraud in giving office to Pakistan.

