25.9 C
Karachi
Monday, January 15, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Police arrest ‘culprits’ in cleric Masood Usmani murder case

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police on Monday claimed to have arrested two culprits allegedly involved in the murder of Sunni Ulema Council (SUC) leader Maulana Masood ur Rehman Usmani, ARY News reported.

The initial reports revealed that the arrested accused are allegedly affiliated with the banned organization.

Meanwhile, the capital police spokesperson denied comment related to the arrests and stated that incomplete information or news could affect the investigation process. He further added that a clear statement will be released after completion of the investigation.

Earlier this month, Sunni Ulema Council (SUC) leader Maulana Masood ur Rehman Usmani was shot dead by unknown assailants in Islamabad on Friday evening.

According to police, unknown armed men opened fire on the vehicle of Deputy General Secretary Sunni Ulema Council Masood Usmani.

He was rushed to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead, police say.

Soon after the incident, police personnel reached the crime scene and cordoned off the area.

“An investigation has been launched to arrest the suspects,” said police.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.