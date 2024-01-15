Police arrest ‘culprits’ in cleric Masood Usmani murder case

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police on Monday claimed to have arrested two culprits allegedly involved in the murder of Sunni Ulema Council (SUC) leader Maulana Masood ur Rehman Usmani, ARY News reported.

The initial reports revealed that the arrested accused are allegedly affiliated with the banned organization.

Meanwhile, the capital police spokesperson denied comment related to the arrests and stated that incomplete information or news could affect the investigation process. He further added that a clear statement will be released after completion of the investigation.

Earlier this month, Sunni Ulema Council (SUC) leader Maulana Masood ur Rehman Usmani was shot dead by unknown assailants in Islamabad on Friday evening.

According to police, unknown armed men opened fire on the vehicle of Deputy General Secretary Sunni Ulema Council Masood Usmani.

He was rushed to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead, police say.

Soon after the incident, police personnel reached the crime scene and cordoned off the area.

“An investigation has been launched to arrest the suspects,” said police.