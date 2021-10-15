Police arrest gutka supplier in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Friday arrested the biggest gutka supplier in a raid in Karachi’s Chakiwara, ARY News reported.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) City Sarfaraz Nawaz, the team was carried in Lyari’s Chakiwara and recovered 17kg of tobacco, more than 2 maunds of betel nuts., 25kg powder, 100kg of gutka, mawa and others.

Suspect Yasir was producing and supplying gutka across the city from the factory he was running from the roof of his house, the SSP said.

Two latest mixture machines were also confiscated from the custody of Yasir. The police have been carrying action against the gutka suppliers in the city.

As many as 241 gutka suppliers have been arrested in Karachi in the current year so far.

Read more: SHC ORDERS ACTION AGAINST POLICEMEN INVOLVED IN GUTKA BUSINESS

Earlier this week, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had ordered action against the policemen selling Gutka across the province.

During a hearing of the petition against the sale of Gutka, Mainpuri and Mawa, the SHC ordered to finalize the lists of the policemen running the businesses of the contraband items and ordered action against them.

The details of properties owned by the cops and higher officials of Sindh police involved in the sale of gutka and mawa should also be presented before the court, the SHC further remarked.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!