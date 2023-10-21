Police arrest illegal weapon supplier from Karachi

KARACHI: The local police, in a successful raid, arrested an individual from Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar Block 3 area, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Gulshan – Ayaz Hussain – stated that the arrested individual, identified as Afnan Masroor Zaidi, was found in possession of illegal weapons in his house.

“The accused [Afnan Masroor Zaidi] is involved in the supply of illegal arms in the metropolis,” Ayaz Hussain stated.

The police officer added that the most wanted accused was involved in the large-scale supply of arms, and ammunition, meanwhile, two advanced SMGs, a 223-bore rifle, and a total of 141 bullets was recovered including 40 revolver, 15-9mm, and five SMG bullets from the possession of the arrested individual.

The accused was allegedly involved in supplying weapons to various people in Karachi, meanwhile, the weapons recovered from the accused’s house are been sent for forensics.

Prior to this, Super Highway police has arrested an official of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police over supplying illegal arms.

“Two pistols, drugs and KP police service card recovered from Mohammad Zohaib,” SSP East Irfan Bahadur told media.

SSP East said that the accused was running a page on social media. He was supplying illegal arms across the country for last one year.

“He had supplied arms in Ghotki, Shahdadpur, Hyderabad, Larkana, Sahiwal, Lahore and in Balochistan,” police officer said.