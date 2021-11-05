Police arrest main suspect in Karachi cash van heist

KARACHI: Police on Friday claimed to have rounded up the main suspect in the cash van heist at Karachi’s I.I. Chundrigar Road in the month of August, ARY News reported.

Karachi’s South Zone police arrested Hussain Shah, who drove away a cash van with Rs205 million on August 9. The main accused was at large since the crime, who was taken into custody by the city’s police, here today.

It is to be noted that Police had so far arrested 14 accused in the mega cash heist in the metropolis.

Three persons were arrested from Peshawar for their alleged involvement in a Rs205 million heist. An amount of Rs seven million and the car used in the crime were recovered from them.

Earlier, Police had filed an interim challan in the court after completion of its investigation of the robbery, adding charges of theft, receiving stolen property and conspiracy in the charge sheet.

On August 09, the driver of a cash van had fled with Rs205 million from a bank on I.I. Chundrigar Road in Karachi. A case was registered against the driver and his accomplices at the Meethadar police station.

The police had said that after guards of a private company left to deliver cash to a bank located at I.I. Chundrigar road, the driver of the cash van ran away with the vehicle.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!