Police arrest man for harassing schoolgirls in Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab police have arrested a man accused of harassing schoolgirls on their way home in Lahore’s Walton Peer Colony area, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per the details, the arrest was made by the Dolphin police after local residents reported the suspect’s actions to the emergency helpline, 15.

The suspect was taken into custody and transferred to the police station for further investigation.

In a similar incident, a man harassing a woman on the street in Mazang, Lahore was arrested with the assistance of Safe City cameras.

As per details, the incident occurred at night when the cameras captured the suspect following the woman in Mazang area of the Punjab’s capital.

The woman, upon realizing she was being followed, attempted to run towards a bus stop. Meanwhile, a Safe City officer, monitoring the situation, alerted the Virtual Women’s Police Station about the situation.

After getting information, the Virtual Women’s Police Station dispatched police officers to the location. The suspect was promptly detained by the police team, who have since initiated legal proceedings against him.