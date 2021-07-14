Police arrest two muggers wanted for killing owner of food centre in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two muggers allegedly involved in killing an owner of a food centre in Karachi in injured condition, ARY NEWS reported.

SSP Central Malik Murtaza while detailing the arrests said that the suspects were caught from near Premier College in an injured condition after they exchanged fire with police.

“They were involved in a mugging bid at a pakwan centre, where they also killed the owner while leaving the shop,” he said adding that the entire episode was captured on CCTV footage and later helped the police in tracing the culprits.

The SSP said that they have been identified as Nabi Baksh and Ali and a pistol and a motorcycle used during the bid were also recovered from their possession.

“The eye-witness has also identified the suspects,” he said adding that two of the accomplices of the arrested suspects have been able to run away and would be arrested soon.

It is pertinent to mention here that police have previously apprehended suspects using the footage of their criminal activities.

Yesterday, Police and Rangers apprehended two members of a dacoit gang hailing from Afghanistan and operating in Karachi during a joint raid.

According to a spokesman for Rangers, the two members of a suspected dacoit gang were arrested from the Metroville area of SITE in Karachi. “Khalil Ahmed and Hayat Ullah belong to Afghanistan,” he said adding that they recovered ammunition, drugs, and weapons from the arrested suspects.

They have confessed to their role in separate criminal incidents including selling narcotics in the city.

“The suspects committed a robbery bid at a mobile shop in Metroville on June 05,” he said adding that the authorities later taking help from the CCTV footage of the entire episode arrested them.