Police arrest murderers of PTI local leader in Swabi

SWABI: The law enforcers on Thursday claimed to have arrested the culprits involved in the murder of PTI’s district senior vice president, ARY News reported.

According to the police officials, the CCTV footage assisted in the arrest of both suspects from Swabi, meanwhile, the police also recovered a pistol and a bike from their possession.

During the investigation, the culprits confessed to killing the PTI leader Shah Khalid.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI local leader Shah Khalid was shot dead in broad daylight in Swabi district.

Two armed motorcyclists opened fire on the vehicle of PTI leader, killing him on the spot. His body was taken to the hospital for further medical examination.

Soon after the incident, Police reached the crime scene and cordoned off the area for investigation.