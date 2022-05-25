Police arrest PTI leader Mehmood-ur-Rasheed

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former provincial minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed has been arrested from Lahore in the wee hours of Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The crackdown against PTI leaders and workers is underway ahead of Azadi March. In this connection, the police party raided the house of former provincial minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed and took him into custody under 16 MPO.

Police also raided the house of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shafqat Mehmood. The former education minister said that two lady constables of the police searched his house.

Police barged into my house without a warrant while I was not there. Do they really think these tactics would intimidate us? — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) May 24, 2022

Read more: Imran Khan says will reach D-Chowk tomorrow

Reacting to the arrest of Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the government has sealed the whole country with containers, glasses are being thrown on the roads and tar is being poured so that no vehicle can travel, city to city traffic has been closed.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the imported government has paralyzed the economy of the whole country, these people have come not to run the country but to destroy the economy.

Comments