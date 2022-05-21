Police arrest PTI’s Shireen Mazari from Islamabad

Anti-corruption Punjab and Islamabad police on Saturday in a joint action arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) leader and former federal minister Shireen Mazari from outside her house, ARY News reported.

The news was confirmed by PTI leader Iftikhar Durrani on his Twitter handle. The former SAPM asked the PTI leaders and workers to reach Kohsar police station.

Dr @ShireenMazari1 has been picked up outside from her house a while ago, everyone must reach Police Station Kohsaaar! #امپورٹڈ__حکومت___نامنظور — Iftikhar Durrani (@DuraniIftikhar) May 21, 2022

Meanwhile, the Islamabad police in its statement said that Shireen Mazari was booked in a property case registered in DG Khan. The former minister has been shifted to DG Khan from Islamabad’s Kohsar police station.

A case was registered against Shireen Mazari in DG Khan over 129 acre land dispute and despite repeated requests, she did not appear, sources said.

Read more: PTI MNA ALAMGIR KHAN BOOKED IN SEDITION CASE

Meanwhile, Imaan Zainab Mazari, daughter of Shireen Mazari claimed that male police officers beat her mother and took her away. Imaan said she was only told by the police that Anti-Corruption Wing Lahore has taken the action.

Male police officers have beaten and taken my mother away. All I have been told is that Anti Corruption Wing Lahore has taken her. — Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir (@ImaanZHazir) May 21, 2022

Comments