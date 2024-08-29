Police arrest robber group, recover Rs 19.7 mln in Islamabad

KARACHI: In a recent development, the federal police arrested a notorious bank robbery group allegedly robbed Rs 30 million in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to DIG Syed Mustafa Tanveer, the group is also responsible for the murder of a security guard and the injury of a constable during a robbery in Islamabad two days ago.

Additionally, they wounded a constable while attempting to evade capture. The officer, Samiullah, was injured when the suspects fired at him while he was standing on a bridge.

DIG Tanveer confirmed that the arrests were made within 24 hours of the incident.

The police also recovered two vehicles, Rs 19.7 million is cash and weapons from the arrested suspects.

The group has been involved in inter-provincial robbery cases, with the main suspect also linked to multiple robbery incidents in Karachi.

It is worth mentioning here that a security guard was tragically shot and killed by armed bandits during a robbery attempt in Islamabad.

According to the details, the robbery, which took place within the limits of the Shahzad Town Police Station, left one security guard dead and another injured.

The robbers targeted the cash van, which was transporting a large sum of money, and fled with Rs 30 million cash after firing upon the security personnel.

The deceased guard has been identified as Suleman.

In response to the incident, the Islamabad Police have formed multiple special investigation teams under the leadership of DIG Islamabad.