Police arrest robber in Harmain killing case

SANGHAR: In a major breakthrough, the Sanghar Police on Saturday arrested a robber involved in the killing of four-year-old girl Harmain during crossfire between fleeing robbers and a security guard of a superstore in Karachi’s Shah Latif Town, ARY News reported.

According to police, the suspect identified as Shabbir was arrested during a police encounter in Shahdadpur taluka of Sanghar district.

The injured robber was shifted to local hospital in Shahdadpur for medical treatment, said police.

The police also launched a search operation in the area for the arrest of other robbers involved in the killing of a minor girl.

Suspects who allegedly murdered a minor girl Harmain during a robbery bid at a superstore in Karachi have come from Sanghar and Shahdadpur to commit robberies in the city.

The revelations were made by a suspect who was caught red-handed by the police in an injured condition after an exchange of fire with the guards of the superstore.

According to an exclusive video statement of the injured suspect Pyar Ali obtained by ARY NEWS, the organized dacoit gang came from rural districts of the province.

“I belong to Sanghar while other five suspects hail from Shahdadpur area,” he said and identified his accomplices as Peru, Gullu, Naeem, Akbar and Haq Nawaz.

On December 23, a minor girl had lost her life after being hit by a bullet on her head during an exchange of fire between security guards and dacoits in Karachi.

A security guard and the robbers had exchanged fire near Shah Latif Town Manzil Pump in Karachi, as a result of which a minor girl was killed. The girl was identified as Harmain daughter of Mumtaz.

