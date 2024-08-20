Police arrest robbers after encounter in Karachi

KARACHI: A shootout between Sachal police and armed bandits occurred near Jamali Bridge, Karachi resulted in injuries to three police officers, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to police officials, the confrontation led to the arrest of one suspect, who was apprehended in an injured condition, while three other suspects managed to escape the scene.

The injured police officers were immediately shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

The police are continuing their efforts to track down the remaining suspects.

Last month, the local police managed to arrest two street criminals after an encounter occurred near the Sakhi Hasan graveyard in Karachi.

According to the details, the police patrolling mobile had an encounter with street criminals, leading to the arrest of two suspects – Hasan and Shahjahan – including one who was injured during the exchange of fire.

The injured suspect has been shifted to the hospital, and the police are currently verifying the records of both detainees.

During the operation, the police recovered arms and a motorcycle from the suspects.