Police arrest two street criminals after encounter in Karachi

KARACHI: The local police on Tuesday managed to arrest two street criminals after an encounter occurred near the Sakhi Hasan graveyard in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the police patrolling mobile had an encounter with street criminals, leading to the arrest of two suspects – Hasan and Shahjahan – including one who was injured during the exchange of fire.

The injured suspect has been shifted to the hospital, and the police are currently verifying the records of both detainees.

During the operation, the police recovered arms and a motorcycle from the suspects.

Earlier in the day, the police officials claimed to have arrested the notorious woman drug dealer along with her two accomplices in Karachi.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) City, Arif Aziz stated that the police officials conducted a raid in Kala Kot area of the metropolis which resulting in the arrest of the female drug dealer and her associates involved in the crime.

During the operation, the police recovered a large cache of drug from the possession of the arrested culprits.

The SSP city disclosed that the arrested accused used to transport drugs from Balochistan to Karachi.