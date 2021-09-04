Police arrest suspect in Lahore rickshaw harassment case

LAHORE: Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested suspect in Lahore Rickshaw harassment case, reported ARY News.

The arrest was made by the city’s Gulshan-e-Ravi police. Tariq Khan was caught on camera committing obscene activity with the women travelling in rickshaw towards Minar-e-Pakistan on the eve of Independence Day.

Earlier, the sketch prepared by the concerned authorities and had been sent to police stations in the city to arrest the suspect in the rickshaw harassment case.

On August 24, the Punjab police claimed to have detained one more suspect involved in harassing the woman who was aboard a Qingqi rickshaw near Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day.

The arrest was made by Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) police in Lahore, said sources.

Police had already arrested another suspect who filmed the viral video of a group of women being sexually harassed inside a Qingqi rickshaw.

Both suspects have been identified as Abdul Rehman and Irfan Hussain and are residents of Mandi Faizabad Nankana, according to sources.

Police had also seized the mobile phones of both prime suspects and have sent them for forensic analysis.

According to investigators, both culprits harassed more than 7 women on Independence Day and recorded video of sexual assault.