Police arrest suspect involved in killing of Islamia College professor

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested security guard who shot dead historic Islamia College University (ICU) professor Bashir Ahmed, ARY News reported.

The KP police arrested the suspect during the raid carried out in Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

- Advertisement -



PESHAWAR: The Peshawar police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested security guard who shot dead historic Islamia College University (ICU) professor Bashir Ahmed, ARY News reported.

The KP police arrested the suspect during the raid carried out in Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The slain teacher was shot dead by security guard on Sunday over a petty issue.

There were conflicting reports about an exchange of heated arguments between the accused and the deceased on different petty issues, say sources.

Read More: ISLAMIA COLLEGE PROFESSOR SHOT DEAD BY WATCHMAN

Bashir Ahmed was a resident of Tordher in Mardan district and was serving in the English department of the university as a lecturer, according to an official of Campus police station.

Police registered FIR against the security guard, Sher Mohammad, a resident of Sarband area of Peshawar.

Both the teacher and security guard had also exchanged hot words a month ago over an unknown issue.

Comments