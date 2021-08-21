Police arrest two suspects in Lahore rickshaw harassment case

LAHORE: The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) police Lahore on Saturday have arrested two suspects for their alleged involvement in harassing a woman travelling on Qingqi Rickshaw near Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day, ARY News reported citing sources.

Both suspects have been shifted to an unidentified location while further investigation was underway, sources said.

Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan today announced that the Lahore police have identified two men who harassed a woman near Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14 night.

Separately, police today registered a case against a nearly dozen motorcyclists over a video showing harassment of women.

The police have registered a case at Laari Adda police station against 10 to 12 unidentified motorcyclists who were spotted in the video harassing the female riders.

On Friday, yet another video clip showing a man harassing a woman in Lahore on Independence Day went viral on social media, sparking outrage.

The video shows the man chasing and harassing women travelling in a Qingqi Rickshaw. He can be seen trying to inappropriately touch one of the women seated in the back of the rickshaw.

More videos of women being subjected to harassment at Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park have surfaced after the incident of a crowd of men assaulting a female TikTok figure.