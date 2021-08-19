Lahore police arrest 10 more suspects in TikToker assault case

LAHORE: As many as 10 more people were detained by Lahore police over suspicion of their involvement in attacking and harassing a female TikToker at Minar-e-Pakistan, ARY News reported.

This was announced by Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Muhammad Dogar.

The suspects were picked up during raids in different areas of the provincial capital Lahore, said police.

The CCPO further said that data of other people involved in the incident has also been received by them and soon more arrests would be made in the wake of fresh evidence.

The incident was reported on August 14 where a female TikToker was assaulted by a mob at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan.

Earlier today, the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Muhammad Dogar announced the arrest of multiple people who were spotted at Minar-e-Pakistan when a woman TikToker was assaulted and harassed.

Read More: MINAR-E-PAKISTAN INCIDENT: CM BUZDAR DIRECTS IGP TO SUBMIT REPORT TOMORROW

“We have made multiple arrests,” the CCPO said adding that their presence has been confirmed at the time of the incident.

After the initial investigation, around 40 suspects were released, however, they have been told not to leave the area, the police said.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday directed Inspector General of Police Punjab (IGP), Inam Ghani, to submit a complete report into the Minar-e-Pakistan incident by Friday morning.

The chief minister issued directives while chairing a meeting here in Lahore to review progress so far made on the Minare-e-Pakistan incident, where a female TikToker was assaulted by the mob.

During the meeting, IGP briefed the chief minister about arrests made in the Lahore incident and the identification of more suspects through videos.