Police arrest three high-profile target killers in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Friday claimed to have arrested three high-profile target killers associated with a global terror group, ARY News reported.

The shooters arrested by the city district police karachi were identified as Nawaz Afghani, Amir Nawaz alias Meenadar and Muhammad Khan.

SSP City Sarfaraz Nawaz said that the arrested target killers are specially trained and were planning to assassinate security personnel when the police party apprehended them.

Apart from recovery of data regarding law enforcing agencies, handgrenade, two pistols and two kg hashish were recovered from the possesion of the arrested shooters.

The group was getting financial assistance from abroad, the SSP city said and added that raids are being conducted in the city to arrest the facilitators of the shooters.

A case has been registered against the arrested terrorists, while further investigation was underway.

Earlier, the District East police officials arrested two target killers who were allegedly involved in resorting to firing on a witness in an extortion case in Karachi.

Police had said that the target killers are close relatives as the younger one is the nephew of the other accused. The target killers were arrested through CCTV footage of the firing incident.