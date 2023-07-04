Police arrest three suspects for murdering guard during robbery bid

KARACHI: Karachi police arrested three suspects allegedly involved in the murder of a security guard during a robbery in a factory located in North Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, a joint operation by New Karachi Industrial Area Operation and Investigation Division led to the arrest of three suspects involved in the murder of a security guard during a robbery at a factory on April 18 this year.

Police revealed that one of the arrested suspects, Ayaz, turned out to be a worker at the factory, while the suspects carried out the robbery based on the information provided by Ayaz.

The police authorities stated that the second suspect, Salman, had previously been apprehended, while the third suspect, Faisal, is in the scrap business.

It should be noted that on the night of April 18, the suspects entered the factory, tied up the security guard, Ghulam Murtaza, looted six lakh rupees, took away the DVR, and also cut electronic cables.

During the robbery, the suspects murdered the security guard and later fled on his motorcycle.