Police arrest two prime suspects in MPA Bilal Yasin gun attack case

LAHORE: In a major development, the Punjab police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two prime suspects allegedly involved in the attack on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Bilal Yasin, ARY News reported.

The development was announced by the Punjab Police on Twitter, saying that the “shooters” were arrested from Shahdara area of Lahore during an intelligence-based operation.

The suspects were identified as Majid and Kashif and have been residing in Lahore’s Bilal Ganj area for a long.

Police have shifted both suspects to an unknown place for further interrogation.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Bilal Yasin today claimed that those who attacked him have been identified.

While sharing details of progress in a case pertaining to an attack on him, Bilal Yasin said that the police and other institutions probing the entire episode have shared the details of those who were allegedly involved in attacking him.

“The attack was carried out of jealousy and I do not even want to discuss such lowlife people,” he said while refusing to name those who attacked him.

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Punjab police has been recently handed over the responsibility of carrying out a thorough investigation into the gun attack on the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Bilal Yasin.

A case had been registered at Data Darbar police station against the gun attack on Bilal Yasin. The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Investigation issued orders to task the CIA for carrying out further probe into the incident.

Six suspects had already been arrested in the attack case.

