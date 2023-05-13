Police arrests PTI’s Yasmin Rashid from hospital

LAHORE: Police has arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid from hospital, ARY News reported.

Yasmin, who was still waiting for her release from Kot Lakhpat Jail has earlier experienced a rapid deterioration in her health. The PTI leader was rushed to the Services Hospital in Lahore where her treatment is underway.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore High Court ordered the immediate release of 17 PTI women workers, including former Punjab health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid.

LHC judge Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid announced the ruling on petition filed against the detention of the PTI workers and leaders.

Hearing a petition, the court ordered her release if she is not “required in any criminal case”.

The petition maintained that Rashid was not named in a first information report filed at the Sarwar Road police station and her arrest was “illegal”.

PTI Central Punjab President Yasmin Rashid was taken into custody under section three of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

Several PTI leaders including, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Jamsheed Iqbal Cheema, Musarrat Cheema, Falak Naz Chitrali and Malika Bukhari, Shireen Mazari, Qasim Suri, Ali Muhammad Khan and others had been arrested for ‘provoking’ people for violent protests’ following the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.