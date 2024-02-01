20.9 C
Karachi
Friday, February 2, 2024
Police arrests two robbers 'red-handed' in Karachi

KARACHI:  Karachi police claimed to have arrested two robbers red-handed in an alleged encounter in the city’s Dalmia Road on Thursday, ARY News reported citing police sources.

According to police, the encounter took place between law enforcement personnel and robbers in Dalmia area during which the police personnel apprehended two suspects in injured condition.

The police said that four robbers were looting the citizens when they were intercepted by policemen on motorbikes. Two robbers were arrested in injured condition, however two others managed to escape.

Earlier on January 26, a suspect has been killed while another is arrested during an alleged police encounter in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar area.

According to reports, the encounter took place between law enforcement personnel and robbers in Block 9 of Gulistan-e-Johar during which the police officials shot dead one suspect, while his accomplice was apprehended in an injured condition.

The police later recovered the weapons and looted mobile phones, and other items from the possession of the robbers.

