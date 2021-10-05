Police baton-charge protesting doctors in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The situation in protest outside the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) turned violent as police baton-charged and fired tear gas on young doctors protesting in Islamabad against National Licencing Examination (NLE), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the protesters entered the building of the commission and hurled stones at the police personnel when they tried to stop the doctors.

In return, the police baton-charged and fired tear gas on the doctors to take them out of the PMC building. Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan has called on a delegation of the doctors and currently holding talks with the doctor.

Earlier, Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) termed the organization of National Licencing Examination (NLE) ‘successful’ and announced that full licences would be immediately issued to the successful medical graduates for practice in the country.

Read more: FULL LICENCES TO BE ISSUED TO MEDICAL GRADUATES FOR PRACTICE: PMC

Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) organised National Licencing Examination (NLE) for the first time. The exam was held in five major cities including Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta and Karachi.

The PMC spokesperson had said that it is necessary for medical graduates to clear the National Licencing Examination (NLE) for getting their registration to continue medical practice in Pakistan.

