Police Chief summons meeting over recent spate of bombings in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi Police chief has summoned a session of the city’s police officers to discuss the recent trail of bombings in the port city, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In a trail of recent bombings scores of people have lost their lives and several others have sustained serious injuries in Karachi.

AIG Karachi has summoned a meeting of the station house officers of all police stations in city to discuss the law and order situation and the measures to prevent such incidents in future, police sources said.

Police investigators have collected evidence from the crime scene in the bombing incident last night at the Iqbal Market near the New Memon Masjid in the business hub of the city, sources said.

According to sources, outlawed groups using nationalist and small political groups as proxies in these incidents.

Police inquiring into different aspects of the incidents including the facilitators of the terrorism incident, department sources said.

In a blast near Iqbal Market and New Memon Mosque in Karachi’s Kharadar area on Monday night, a woman died and 11 were injured, according to officials.

In another incident on Thursday night, May 12, at least one person was killed and nine people sustained injuries in a powerful explosion at the city’s Saddar Town.

Earlier, on April 26 four people were killed and several injured in a suicide bombing attack at Karachi University, in which three Chinese teachers and their driver were killed.

