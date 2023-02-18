Saturday, February 18, 2023
Police conduct search operation outside Imran Khan’s residence

LAHORE: The Punjab police have conducted a search operation outside Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s residence, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, the police also used a metal detector in the search operation outside Khan’s Zaman Park residence.

The search operation was conducted because of the possible security threat and to find the suspicious item near Zaman Park Lahore.

The Punjab police also carried out the search operation in the camps outside former prime minister Imran Khan’s residence.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and supporters started gathering in large number at  Khan’s residence due to his expected arrest.

PTI leader Murad Saeed gave a call to the workers and supporters to immediately reach  Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore. He had said that they will not allow anyone to arrest Khan.

