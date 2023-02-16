PTI workers start gathering at Imran Khan’s residence

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and supporters have started gathering in large number at Imran Khan’s residence due to his expected arrest, ARY News reported on Thursday.

PTI leader Murad Saeed gave a call to the workers and supporters to immediately reach Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore. He said that they will not allow anyone to arrest Khan.

ورکرز اور سپورٹرز جلد از جلد زمان پارک پہنچیں! #زمان_پارک_پہنچو pic.twitter.com/ttf8aOzukS — PTI (@PTIofficial) February 16, 2023

In his audio message, Murad Saeed said that the government decided to arrest Imran Khan. He asked PTI Lahore workers to immediately reach Khan’s residence.

He said that the current rulers cannot compete with Khan on any front. He said that every PTI worker should come out of his home even if a single PTI leader is arrested by the government.

Sources told ARY News that PTI leaders have also started gathering at Zaman Park residence and taken charge of security.

It was learnt that Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, Zaheer Abbas Khokhar, Shibli Faraz, Ali Naveed Bhatti, Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, Sadia Sohail, Zubair Niazi and other leaders also reached Zaman Park.

