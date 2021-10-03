Police constable guns down CTD personnel, relative in Karachi

KARACHI: A police constable has gunned down two persons including a cop in Karachi’s PIB Colony, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In a firing incident, two persons were killed allegedly by a police constable in PIB Colony’s Ghausia Colony neighbourhood. The deceased persons were identified as a police official named Waheed Gul and his relative.

According to the Senior Superintendent Police (SSP), the slain head constable Waheed Gul was deployed at the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

Police said that the slain Waheed Gul was sitting at a hotel along with his relative named Naeem.

SSP East told the media that the gunman was a police official as per eyewitnesses’ statements. It was learnt that a police constable Amjad opened fire on the CTD personnel and fled from the crime scene.

The police officer said that it was apparently an incident of personal enmity.

