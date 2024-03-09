Police constable killed in gun attack in Jacobabad

JACOBABAD: A firing incident was reported from Jacobabad, where two culprits on a motorbike attacked a patrolling police mobile, resulting in the martyrdom of a police constable, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The police spokesperson revealed that the police constable, identified as Ghulam Rasool, was martyred in the gun attack near a local village in Jacobabad.

The police cordoned off the area and started the search operation to arrest the involved culprits.

Earlier in the day, Security forces gunned down 10 terrorists in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) North Waziristan district.

According to military’s media wing, the security forces conducted first intelligence-based operation (IBO) on March 8, which in four terrorists were killed.

“During the follow up sanitisation operation, four more terrorists were killed by the security forces,” the ISPR said in the statement.

In a separate operation, the security forces picked up movement of five terrorists, who according to the military’s media wing were trying to infiltrate Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

“After an intense fire exchange, two terrorists – identified as Hazrat Umer and Rehman Niaz were killed, while three other terrorists got injured,” the ISPR said.