Police constable shot dead allegedly by opponents in Faisalabad: police

FAISALABAD: A police constable was allegedly shot dead by his opponents in Faisalabad after he won a case against them, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, armed motorcyclists opened fire on the police constable as he returned from the court in Faisalabad, resulting in him receiving a bullet wound at his head.

“The wound led to his immediate death,” they said adding he is being identified as Constable Zaheer Abbas.

“He is following proceeding of a case of his brother and today he won a case against his opponents,” the police said while suspecting that the attackers were allegedly the opponents who killed him over personal enmity.

The further said that the body is being shifted to Allied Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

On November 28, in a harrowing gunfight between the cops and alleged six dacoits, mugging people on the streets in the Galla Mandi area of Landhi, at least one personnel plunged to death after taking a bullet in his leg that caused immense blood loss.

The police party reached the scene where mugging was taking place in real-time, said the officials. The encounter with the suspects ensued a gunfight that left one cop, identified as one Hamza, injured with a bullet wound, the police added. Hamza later succumbed to the wound-led damages.

We could not respond to their ambush with direct firing provided the hazard of passersby, taking advantage of which the suspects fled abandoning their motorcycle, the statement said.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi District said the area is being cordoned off to search the suspects.

