Friday, January 26, 2024
Police constable shot dead in Peshawar

Web Desk
TOP NEWS

PESHAWAR: A police officer was reportedly murdered by unidentified individuals on Charsadda Road, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, the brother of the deceased policeman has lodged a murder complaint in Counter Terrorist Department (CTD) police station.

Constable Kamran reportedly left the house to put the children in the school van and was later found dead on Charsada Road.

The brother of the deceased has filed a formal complaint, denying any enmity involving Kamran.

In the FIR, the complainant stated that the unidentified individuals carried out the attack with the intention of spreading terror.

