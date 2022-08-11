Policeman shot dead in Peshawar over ‘personal enmity’

PESHAWAR: A policeman serving at a Peshawar police station was martyred after unidentified men opened fire on him while he was returning after offering Fajr prayers, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, Naeem was serving as a constable in Frontier Reserve Police (FRP) and he was targeted in a gun attack within the limits of Mathra police station.

“The policeman was targeted when he was returning after offering Fajr prayers,” they said, adding that apparently it seems to be an incident based on personal enmity.

On Sunday, at least four people were shot dead in Peshawar, the local police said.

The incident of multiple killings was reported in Peshawar’s Kala Mandi area, located in the jurisdiction of Chamkini police station.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to the hospital. The police said both the parties are relatives and said the cause of old enmity cannot be ruled out in the incident.

Comments