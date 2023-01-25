Police decide to reduce security of Imran Khan’s residence

LAHORE: The Punjab police on Wednesday decided to reduce the security of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park Lahore residence, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police said that Khan will be given that kind of security which is usually required for a former prime minister.

Currently, 500 police personnel are on duty at PTI chief Imran Khan Zaman’s park residence and they work in three shifts.

Last year on November 3 the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former premier Imran Khan was attacked at Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march and the prime suspect Naveed Meher was arrested from the crime scene after opening fire at Khan.

Earlier, all roads leading to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s Lahore Zaman Park residence were sealed off by police.

PTI senior leadership including Yasmin Rashid, Shibli Faraz, Noorul Haq Qadri are currently present with former prime minister Khan at his Zaman Park residence.

The First Information Report (FIR) of the gun attack incident had been registered on November 7.

A joint investigation team – formed to probe the attack on the PTI chief on November 3, has been constituted under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

