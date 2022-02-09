Police yet to trace fake ‘pir’ who hammered nail into woman’s head

PESHAWAR: Police are yet to trace a fake pir (faith healer) who allegedly hammered a nail into a pregnant woman’s head in Peshawar.

A police officer said the hospital where the woman underwent a surgery to have a nail removed from her head has no data of the patient or her family other than a receipt.

He said they are trying to trace the woman and her family with the help of CCTV footage. The police will also seek the National Database and Registration Authority’s (NADRA) help to locate their whereabouts, he added.

The officer said the police would be able to track down the faith healer once the woman is identified.

The woman was brought to the Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar for treatment. A neurosurgeon, Dr Haider confirmed that she was pregnant and had a severe head injury.

A nail was successfully removed from the patient’s head during a surgery. According to Dr Haider, the woman claimed that she went to a faith healer (pir) due to her husband’s desire for a male offspring.

