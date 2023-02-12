Police foil terrorist attack in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police foiled a terrorist attack in Lakki Marwat district, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police official stated that the police took action on suspicious activities in the vicinity of the Bakhmal police station where terrorists opened fire at the police team and fled from the scene.

The police confirmed the presence of terrorists through thermal cameras and later a gunfight took place with them.

According to the police, no casualty was reported in the exchange of fire.

Last month, Counter Terrorist Department (CTD) foiled a terror bid and gunned down two terrorists in Dera Ghazi (DG) Khan.

According to details, at least two terrorists – identified as Roheed Khan and Hanifullah – were gunned down in an encounter by a raiding team in DG Khan.

In a statement, the CTD spokesperson said that both suspects were involved in terrorist activities in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, adding that the two accomplices of the terrorists escaped from the spot.

Meanwhile, the CTD team recovered pistols, two detonators, explosive material, and two hand grenades from the possession of the suspects.

