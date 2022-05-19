Police foils attmept to bring illegal explosives into Karachi

Khairpur: Sindh Police has foiled an attempt to bring illegal explosive material from Punjab to Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to details, the police have recovered a huge amount of illegal explosives from a container which was travelling from Punjab to Karachi.

The explosive material could have been used for terrorist activities in Karachi, police say, the police said.

The police have also claimed that explosive material meant to be used legally by construction companies is often sold illegally and used in terrorist activities.

According to the initial investigation, the explosive material was being transferred from Punjab to Karachi. The police have arrested the accused and started interrogating them.

Karachi has witnessed a surge in terrorism activities in the last few weeks. Three Chinese nationals were killed in a suicide bomb blast attack on the premises of Karachi University. On May 12, a coast guard vehicle was attacked with an explosive device in the Saddar area of Karachi. While a police vehicle was attacked in the Kharadar area of Karachi on May 16, 2022.

While a Karachi cop remained lucky as he survived an assassination attempt in broad daylight in the Bhimpura area of Karachi on Thursday.

