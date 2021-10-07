Police submit interim challan in Karachi factory fire case

KARACHI: Police on Thursday submitted interim challan in district and sessions court in Korangi factory fire case that claimed 16 lives in the month of August.

The police in the interim challan stated that five more accused including DC Korangi, Anwar Mugham, Rizwan Arain, Salman Shahid and Khawar Hayat are absconders in the case.

With the induction of five more absconders, the total number has reached 13 in the case, the police said and added that forensic and DNA reports have not been received yet.

The court after approving the interim challan submitted by police, ordered to arrest the absconders in the case.

Earlier, factory owner, Hassan Ali Mehta, manager, Imran Zaidi, watchman, Syed Zain and house owner, Faisal Tariq, named in the factory fire case had moved plea in the sessions court through their lawyer.

On August 27, at least 16 labourers had burnt to death as a blaze erupted in a chemical factory located in Korangi’s Mehran Town of the port city.

The labourers working for the factory had said that there was only one way to enter or exit the building and the blaze made it impossible to reach it.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!