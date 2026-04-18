A police investigation is underway after ‌a car struck a group of people in Melbourne, killing one ​pedestrian and seriously injuring ​another, authorities said on ⁠Saturday.

Officials said in ​a statement that the car ​mounted a kerb and struck two pedestrians just before ​5 p.m. local ​time. An arrest was made at the ‌spot, ⁠police added.

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“The circumstances surrounding the collision are yet to be established ​and ​the ⁠investigation remains ongoing,” police said in ​the statement.

The incident ​occurred ⁠at the venue of the Supanova Comic Con ⁠and ​Gaming event, ​media reports said.