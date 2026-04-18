One killed after car swerves into group of people in Melbourne
- By Reuters -
- Apr 18, 2026
A police investigation is underway after a car struck a group of people in Melbourne, killing one pedestrian and seriously injuring another, authorities said on Saturday.
Officials said in a statement that the car mounted a kerb and struck two pedestrians just before 5 p.m. local time. An arrest was made at the spot, police added.
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“The circumstances surrounding the collision are yet to be established and the investigation remains ongoing,” police said in the statement.
The incident occurred at the venue of the Supanova Comic Con and Gaming event, media reports said.