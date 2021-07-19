Police raid their Karachi headquarters to detain personnel behind ‘robbery’

KARACHI: The police team of Nabi Bux Police Station has Monday raided its Garder headquarters after it emerged the personnel there were seen to be involved in a robbery of a garment-laden vehicle, sources have told ARY News.

Sources inside police have told ARY News that at least two days ago a garmet-laden vehicle met a robbery. However, the bid was recorded in a CCTV installed outside a lady police officer’s residence which divulged the alleged involvement of the personnel.

The involved three personnel were identified as residents of Garden police headquarters, and have been detained and booked by Nabi Bux police.

After the identification of the alleged personnel, police raided their residence where initially there was no trace of them. However, upon pursuing further, two of them were arrested with stolen goods recovered, police sources said.

