Police kill ‘abductor’ demanding Rs100mn ransom, rescue child

LAHORE: Police on Sunday recovered a child and killed an alleged abductor demanding Rs100 million for his release during a raid in the Bata Pur area of Lahore, ARY NEWS reported.

DSP Ali Butt while sharing details of the police action said that the police reached the Bhaseen village in Bata Pur area on a tip-off regarding the suspect and after surrounding the place asked the suspect to surrender himself before the police.

The suspect, he said, instead of surrendering opened fire on the police team which also retaliated to it, resulting in his death.

The police further shared that the step maternal grandmother of the child was also arrested for being an accomplice of the abductor. The body of the suspected kidnapper has been shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities while the child was handed over to the family.

He said that five-year-old Areez was abducted some days ago and the kidnappers were demanding a ransom of Rs100 million for his release.

