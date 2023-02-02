Police kill assailant after gun attack in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: An assailant was killed in retaliation by police officials after an gun attack on a patrol van in Charsadda on Thursday, ARY News reported.

DPO Sohail Khalid told the media that two attackers on a motorcycle opened fire at a police van in the Shabara area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Charsadda district.

In retaliation, police killed one of the attackers and arrested another.

DPO Khalid said that the killed attacker was identified as Sajid from Charsadda’s Sarki area, whereas, the arrested man belongs to Turangzai village.

Earlier in January, three police officials including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) had embraced martyrdom in exchange of fire with terrorists who attacked a police station in Peshawar’s Sarband area.

The assailants had attacked the Sarband police station with hand grenades and long-range rifles in the wee hours of Saturday, leaving DSP Badaber Sardar Hussain and two police officials Irshad and Jehanzeb dead.

In a similar attack on November 16, six cops had been martyred in a fierce gun attack in Wanda Shahab Khel area of Lakki Marwat District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

