Police kill shooter in Kyiv, president says five people dead
- By Reuters -
- Apr 18, 2026
Ukrainian police killed a man who opened fire in a district of Kyiv and barricaded himself in a supermarket on Saturday in an incident that killed at least five people.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, writing on the Telegram messaging app, quoted Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko as saying that five people had been killed in the city’s Holosiivskyi district and 10 were being treated in hospital.
Mayor Vitali Klitschko, also writing on Telegram, said a woman among the 10 injured had died in the hospital.
“The shooter in Kyiv was liquidated during the arrest,” Klymenko said on Telegram.
“Special forces of the…national police stormed the store where the attacker was. He took people hostage and shot at a policeman during his detention. Before that, negotiators tried to contact him.”
Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko said the shooter had been identified as a 58-year-old native of Moscow and a fire had broken out in the Kyiv apartment where the suspect was registered.
Kravchenko said four people had been killed in the street and one inside the supermarket, where the suspect had brandished an automatic weapon.
He posted a photo showing a blurred prone figure covered in blood inside a store, a weapon lying nearby.