Ukrainian police killed a man who opened fire in ​a district of Kyiv and barricaded himself ‌in a supermarket on Saturday in an incident that killed at least five people.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, writing on the Telegram ​messaging app, quoted Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko ​as saying that five people had been killed ⁠in the city’s Holosiivskyi district and 10 were ​being treated in hospital.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko, also writing on ​Telegram, said a woman among the 10 injured had died in the hospital.

“The shooter in Kyiv was liquidated during the arrest,” Klymenko ​said on Telegram.

“Special forces of the…national police stormed ​the store where the attacker was. He took people hostage ‌and ⁠shot at a policeman during his detention. Before that, negotiators tried to contact him.”

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko said the shooter had been identified as a ​58-year-old native of ​Moscow and ⁠a fire had broken out in the Kyiv apartment where the suspect was ​registered.

Kravchenko said four people had been ​killed ⁠in the street and one inside the supermarket, where the suspect had brandished an automatic weapon.

He posted ⁠a ​photo showing a blurred prone ​figure covered in blood inside a store, a weapon lying nearby.